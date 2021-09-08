Michalski elected president-elect of radiation oncology society

Michalski

Jeff M. Michalski, MD, the Carlos A. Perez Distinguished Professor and vice chair and director of clinical programs in the Department of Radiation Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected president-elect of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) board of directors.

ASTRO is the largest radiation oncology society in the world, with more than 10,000 members.

Michalski will serve a one-year term as president-elect, beginning at the ASTRO annual meeting, Oct. 24-27 in Chicago. He then will serve single-year terms as president, board chair and immediate past chair. In these roles, he plans to focus in part on protecting equitable patient access to lifesaving cancer treatment and on building a pipeline of diverse radiation oncology clinicians and researchers.

An expert in genitourinary cancers, pediatric cancers and cancer survivorship care, Michalski has extensive experience leading and supporting clinical trials and developing clinical guidelines with ASTRO and other organizations, including the National Cancer Institute.

Originally published by the School of Medicine