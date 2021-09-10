THE RECORD

Obituary: Allen Sclaroff, professor of clinical otolaryngology, 75

Oral surgeon dedicated to patient care, graduate education over 40-year career

Allen Sclaroff, DDS, professor of clinical otolaryngology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, died Aug. 18, 2021, in St. Louis, following complications of multiple myeloma. He was 75.

Scalaroff

Sclaroff was an oral and maxillofacial surgeon who cared for patients — adults and children — with a variety of diseases, from oral cancers to temporomandibular joint disorders (TMJ). He was a sought-after speaker, giving grand rounds lectures on his areas of expertise, including TMJ surgery and reconstruction, surgical treatment of maxillofacial injuries, dental implants, treatment of cleft palate, oral and dental care for patients undergoing chemotherapy, oral care for patients undergoing radiation for head and neck cancer, and oral considerations in sleep apnea.

Also dedicated to teaching, Sclaroff led graduate education in the Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery from the time he joined the faculty of what was then the School of Dental Medicine in 1978 until the dental school closed in 1991. Sclaroff then served as a professor and director of the Division of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in the Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at Washington University until his retirement in June 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Jan Sclaroff; two daughters, Megan Katz and Lindsey Creech; their spouses; and five grandchildren.

A service was held Aug. 20 at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Siteman Cancer Center, MSC 1204, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, Mo., 63105 or online at siteman.wustl.edu/tribute.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.

