Pivot 314 Fellowship seeks doctoral student applicants

Graduate students on the east end of the Danforth Campus.

The Office of the Provost at Washington University in St. Louis, in partnership with the Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship, is now accepting applications for the 2022 Pivot 314 fellowship program.

The fellowship will provide programming, leadership coaching and other opportunities to doctoral students. The program also offers a paid 10-week summer internship at a St. Louis startup organization.

This year’s inaugural fellowship consisted of 10 fellows from various schools and departments.

The 2022 program will begin in January and run for the calendar year. The application deadline is Nov. 1. View the application page for more information.

