PopSci names Ling one of its ‘Brilliant 10’

Popular Science magazine has named Fangqiong Ling, assistant professor at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, one of its “Brilliant 10.”

After a five-year hiatus, the magazine’s signature awards program has returned to highlight early-career scientists and engineers who are working to make positive change in the world.

“Sometimes innovation is about unlocking the potential of work already in progress, which is why Fangqiong’s work to advance what we can learn by studying sewers earned her a spot in our Brilliant 10,” editor-in-chief Corinne Iozzio said.

“Public health experts have been sampling sewage to monitor outbreaks and contaminants for years, but her modeling techniques provide the kind of targeted detail necessary to truly map the epicenters and sizes of problems.”

