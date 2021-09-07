THE RECORD

Researcher wins NIH grant

Janice L. Robertson, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine, received a four-year $1.39 million renewal grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for her research titled “Driving forces of membrane protein assembly in membranes.”

