THE RECORD

Review updated information security policies

The Washington University in St. Louis Office of Information Security has finalized its annual update of information security policies. The office also will offer events and resources during October, Cybersecurity Awareness Month, to keep the university community informed and secure.

The information security program aims to support the university’s work of education, research and clinical care while also protecting university systems and users’ security. Read more on the Information Security website.

