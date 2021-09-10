Rockwell-Hopkins named associate vice chancellor for operations, facilities

Rockwell-Hopkins

Melissa Rockwell-Hopkins, whose position has her overseeing more than $1 billion in construction projects at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named the school’s associate vice chancellor for operations and facilities management.

Her promotion from assistant vice chancellor was announced by Richard Stanton, vice chancellor for medical finance and administration at the School of Medicine. The appointment was effective Sept. 1.

“Melissa has a rare combination of organizational and people skills that have made her a joy to work with,” Stanton said. “She has adapted to the sometimes chaotic rhythm and pace of an academic medical center while driving a more strategic approach to our management of space and services in support of our key research, training and clinical missions. She has used her excellent communication skills to work with strong-willed leaders in the medical school, the university and the campus and to approach every challenge as a shared problem-solving exercise. We would not be where we are today without her team and her leadership in attracting and retaining them.”

Read more on the School of Medicine site.