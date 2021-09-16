Scrubs recycling drive on Medical Campus

Many Washington University School of Medicine employees are now required to wear red, black and gray scrubs. But don’t just throw old ones away.

The school’s Operations & Facilities Management Department, in partnership with the Office of Sustainability and MedNik Riverbend Textiles, is hosting a scrubs collection until Oct. 10. Scrubs must be clean and have the WashU logo removed before being donated.

Read more, including drop-off locations, on the facilities management website. Questions? Contact School of Medicine sustainability coordinator Heather Craig at hcraig@wustl.edu.