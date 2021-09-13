The View From Here 9.13.21

WashU scholar-champions gather at Francis Olympic Field Aug. 29 to kick off the 2021-22 athletics season. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
McDonnell Scholars Alex Qiong Xu (left) and Cao Fang talk at an Aug. 26 reception for the McDonnell International Scholars Academy. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
The McDonnell International Scholars Academy welcomes new scholars, staff and faculty Aug. 26 at the Missouri Botanical Garden. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Nolan Wolf passes the ball in the rain during the men’s soccer match Sept. 4 between Rose-Hulman and the Bears at the Field House. WashU won 1-0. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Arts & Sciences students gather in Graham Chapel Aug. 23 for a welcome event to kickstart the fall semester. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Over 1,350 Arts & Sciences students attended an orientation and welcome event Aug. 23 on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
A first-year student watches the sea lions at the St. Louis Zoo on Sept. 3, as part of the Bear Beginnings orientation experience. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
First-year students ride the railroad at the St. Louis Zoo on Sept. 3 as part of the Bear Beginnings orientation experience. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
An aerial view of the Danforth Campus on Sept. 2 shows Tisch Park with the newly opened McKelvey Hall. (Photo: Washington University Facilities Planning & Management)
Juniors Sophia Dinte, Gage Fuller, Gregory Michaelides, Abby Hutchison, Toby Utterback, and David Higuchi collaborate in the newly opened McKelvey Hall on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
The newly opened McKelvey Hall welcomes students, staff and faculty. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
WashU scholar-champions gather Aug. 29 at Francis Olympic Field to kick off the 2021-22 athletics season. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Two graduate students visit in Tisch Park before school starts. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
WashU students Cole Chavez (left) and George Andreescu place miniature American flags around Mudd Field on Sept. 10. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, members of the College Republicans planted 2,977 flags — one for each victim of the deadly attacks — on Mudd Field. President Nick Rodriguez said annual tradition is a tribute to the lives lost and a call for unity. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
