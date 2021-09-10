Whittemore House reopens for lunch

The Whittemore House at Washington University in St. Louis is reopening for indoor dining during lunch starting Monday, Sept. 13.
Dine-in lunch will be available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Reservations are encouraged; email or call 314-935-5209 to reserve a spot. View the menu here.
All Washington University full-time staff and faculty members are eligible to become members of the Whittemore House.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.