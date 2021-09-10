Whittemore House reopens for lunch

The Whittemore House at Washington University in St. Louis is reopening for indoor dining during lunch starting Monday, Sept. 13.

Dine-in lunch will be available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Reservations are encouraged; email or call 314-935-5209 to reserve a spot. View the menu here.

All Washington University full-time staff and faculty members are eligible to become members of the Whittemore House.