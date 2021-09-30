Williams named director of hospital medicine division

Williams

Mark V. Williams, MD, a respected leader in hospital medicine, performance improvement and health-care delivery, has been named director of the Division of Hospital Medicine in the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He also will become head of the hospitalist services at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital. His appointment becomes effective Friday, Oct. 1.

Williams has been director of the University of Kentucky Center for Health Services Research, and chief quality and transformation officer at UK HealthCare in Lexington, Ky.

