Alston receives NIH fellow transition award

Jhullian Jamille Alston, a predoctoral trainee in biochemistry and molecular biophysics and in the laboratories of Alex Holehouse and Andrea Soranno at the School of Medicine, received a two-year $61,572 predoctoral-to-postdoctoral fellow transition award from the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for his research titled “Single Molecule Biophysics of Intrinsically Disordered Proteins in Disease.”

