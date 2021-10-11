Grants available for students’ capstone projects

The Beyond Boundaries program invites Washington University in St. Louis juniors and seniors to apply to Creative Collaborations, an initiative that provides grants of up to $1,000 to students who work together to produce a creative capstone project such as a book, social enterprise or fashion line.

“Through Creative Collaborations we hope students find inspiration across multiple fields, discover student partnerships in the creation of capstone projects, connect with faculty outside of their own units whose expertise is important to the success of the project and get students thinking and collaborating across disciplines,” said Robert Morgan, ​​director of the Beyond Boundaries Program.

Applications are due Nov. 23; winners will be announced in the spring. Visit Beyond Boundaries to learn more.