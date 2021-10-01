New members, leaders chosen for Danforth Staff Council

The Washington University Danforth Staff Council has added 10 new members and elected its executive officers for the academic year.
The Danforth Staff Council aims to serve and represent nonfaculty and nonunion Danforth Campus staff members. It seeks to collaborate with senior university administrators and with Human Resources leaders to broaden and strengthen the lines of communication on matters that impact staff and to provide advice to the administration on policy decisions.
The Danforth Staff Council’s virtual fall town hall will take place 2–4 p.m. Oct. 12 via Zoom.
This year’s executive committee is:
- Will Andrews, Residential Life; chair
- Cecily Hawksworth, Arts & Sciences; co-chair
- Layla Souers, University College; secretary
- Jen Killion, University Libraries; treasurer
- Lizz Gunn, University Advancement; parliamentarian
Executive officers’ terms run until June 30. Members are selected to serve on the council for two years.
New members of the council are:
- Kandace Anthony, Disability Resources
- Anna Eggemeyer, Arts & Sciences
- Jennifer Kraus-Smith, Campus Card Services
- Lisa Muxo, Athletics
- Jacob Mydlo, University Advancement
- Jonathan Rapkin, Arts & Sciences
- Ria Sharon, University Marketing & Communications
- Layla Souers, University College
- Genesis Steele, Gephardt Institute
- Marta Wegorzewska, Arts & Sciences
For more information on the council’s work and a full list of members, visit the Danforth Staff Council website.
