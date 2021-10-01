New members, leaders chosen for Danforth Staff Council

The Washington University Danforth Staff Council has added 10 new members and elected its executive officers for the academic year.

The Danforth Staff Council aims to serve and represent nonfaculty and nonunion Danforth Campus staff members. It seeks to collaborate with senior university administrators and with Human Resources leaders to broaden and strengthen the lines of communication on matters that impact staff and to provide advice to the administration on policy decisions.

The Danforth Staff Council’s virtual fall town hall will take place 2–4 p.m. Oct. 12 via Zoom.

This year’s executive committee is:

Will Andrews, Residential Life; chair

Cecily Hawksworth, Arts & Sciences; co-chair

Layla Souers, University College; secretary

Jen Killion, University Libraries; treasurer

Lizz Gunn, University Advancement; parliamentarian

Executive officers’ terms run until June 30. Members are selected to serve on the council for two years.

New members of the council are:

Kandace Anthony, Disability Resources

Anna Eggemeyer, Arts & Sciences

Jennifer Kraus-Smith, Campus Card Services

Lisa Muxo, Athletics

Jacob Mydlo, University Advancement

Jonathan Rapkin, Arts & Sciences

Ria Sharon, University Marketing & Communications

Layla Souers, University College

Genesis Steele, Gephardt Institute

Marta Wegorzewska, Arts & Sciences

For more information on the council’s work and a full list of members, visit the Danforth Staff Council website.