THE RECORD

Open enrollment begins Nov. 1

Washington University faculty, staff and trainees will have the opportunity to change or re-enroll for 2022 health insurance and other benefits starting Monday, Nov. 1, through Nov. 17. Selections can be made online through the Workday platform. 

Review your health benefits and analyze your options with the help of ALEX, the virtual benefits counselor. View the Open Enrollment website for a summary of each benefits plan and make 2022 benefit selections.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Open enrollment begins Nov. 1

Parking offers update

Nominations open for Ethic of Service Award

Notables

Woodard named outstanding researcher by radiology society

Flowe wins Littleton-Griswold Prize for ‘Uncontrollable Blackness’

Sam Fox School students featured in national Superstudio project

Obituaries

Memorial service set for Mel Brown

Allen Sclaroff, professor of clinical otolaryngology, 75

Michael M. Mueckler, professor emeritus of cell biology and physiology, 67

Research Wire

Eight researchers receive Longer Life Foundation awards

Morris receives grant for stem cell research

Philip receives NIH grant for neuroscience research

The View From Here

10.25.21

10.11.21

9.13.21

Washington People

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20