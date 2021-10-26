Open enrollment begins Nov. 1

Washington University faculty, staff and trainees will have the opportunity to change or re-enroll for 2022 health insurance and other benefits starting Monday, Nov. 1, through Nov. 17. Selections can be made online through the Workday platform.

Review your health benefits and analyze your options with the help of ALEX, the virtual benefits counselor. View the Open Enrollment website for a summary of each benefits plan and make 2022 benefit selections.