Philip receives NIH grant for neuroscience research

Benjamin Allen Philip, assistant professor of occupational therapy, of neurology and of surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received a five-year $2.1 million grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “Extramural Research Programs in the Neurosciences and Neurological Disorders.”

