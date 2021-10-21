Benjamin Allen Philip, assistant professor of occupational therapy, of neurology and of surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received a five-year $2.1 million grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “Extramural Research Programs in the Neurosciences and Neurological Disorders.”
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Nominations open for Ethic of Service Award
Memorial service set for Mel Brown
Notables
Two students participate in German-American Sister Cities Youth Forum
Undergraduates win international HOSA award
Obituaries
Memorial service set for Mel Brown
Allen Sclaroff, professor of clinical otolaryngology, 75
Michael M. Mueckler, professor emeritus of cell biology and physiology, 67
Research Wire
Philip receives NIH grant for neuroscience research
Washington People
Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.