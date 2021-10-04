Roell selected for DOE research program

McKelvey School of Engineering graduate student Garrett Roell has been accepted into the Office of Science Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) program, a prestigious research opportunity funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

The program will allow Roell, a PhD student in the lab of Yinjie Tang, professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, to conduct a portion of his doctoral thesis research at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California. There, Roell will pursue research focused on understanding metabolic regulation for efficient biofuel production from non-food crops.

The program, which is intended to advance participants’ doctoral theses, provides travel support and a monthly living stipend. Roell is one of 65 graduate students in this cohort.

“The DOE Office of Science provides the scientific foundation for solutions to some of our nation’s most complex challenges, and now more than ever we need to invest in a diverse, talented pipeline of scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs who can help us build a brighter future,” said Harriet Kung, deputy director for science programs in the Office of Science. “These outstanding students will help us tackle mission-critical research at our labs as this experience helps them begin a successful and rewarding career.”