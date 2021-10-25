Sam Fox School students featured in national Superstudio project

Eight projects by students in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis are being highlighted as part of the Green New Deal Superstudio, a national architecture open call that challenged designers to explore how the proposed Federal Green New Deal (H.R. 109) might be enacted.

Organized by a consortium of architecture organizations, the Superstudio aimed to bring local and regional specificity to Green New Deal priorities. More than 3,000 architects and designers, representing hundreds of private practices as well as 90 universities in 39 states and 10 nations, contributed a total of 670 design proposals.

From that group, organizers selected 55 proposals — including the eight from the Sam Fox School — to illustrate the Superstudio’s six principle themes: Cultivate, Empower, Adapt, Energize, Remediate and Retrofit.

Read more on the Sam Fox School website.