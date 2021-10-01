Schmidt recognized for contributions to neuropathology

Schmidt

Robert Schmidt, MD, PhD, professor of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Meritorious Contributions to Neuropathology Award from the American Association of Neuropathologists. The award recognizes Schmidt’s contributions to the advancement of knowledge of diseases that affect the nervous system.

For more than 30 years, Schmidt led a research program focused on the pathology of the peripheral nervous system, with an emphasis on pathology caused by diabetes. He closed his laboratory in 2011 but continues contributing to the advancement of neuropathology research by collaborating with investigators studying peripheral nerve disease, the treatment and prevention of radiation injury, neuropathology related to infection or immunological mechanisms, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Schmidt is director of the Division of Neuropathology and of the Neuropathology Fellowship Program, where he has mentored more than 40 fellows. He co-authored the authoritative text “Biopsy Diagnosis of Peripheral Neuropathy.”

