THE RECORD

Schmidt recognized for contributions to neuropathology

Schmidt

Robert Schmidt, MD, PhD, professor of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Meritorious Contributions to Neuropathology Award from the American Association of Neuropathologists. The award recognizes Schmidt’s contributions to the advancement of knowledge of diseases that affect the nervous system.

For more than 30 years, Schmidt led a research program focused on the pathology of the peripheral nervous system, with an emphasis on pathology caused by diabetes. He closed his laboratory in 2011 but continues contributing to the advancement of neuropathology research by collaborating with investigators studying peripheral nerve disease, the treatment and prevention of radiation injury, neuropathology related to infection or immunological mechanisms, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Schmidt is director of the Division of Neuropathology and of the Neuropathology Fellowship Program, where he has mentored more than 40 fellows. He co-authored the authoritative text “Biopsy Diagnosis of Peripheral Neuropathy.”

Originally published by the School of Medicine

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Harris Award nominations sought

Review updated information security policies

Faculty, staff invited to join Veteran Ally Program

Notables

Schmidt recognized for contributions to neuropathology

New members, leaders chosen for Danforth Staff Council

Williams named director of hospital medicine division

Obituaries

Allen Sclaroff, professor of clinical otolaryngology, 75

Michael M. Mueckler, professor emeritus of cell biology and physiology, 67

Carl Wellman, professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, 94

Research Wire

Diabetes research center receives $4.3 million NIH grant

Mathematician Kerr wins NSF grant

Anderson receives national research award

The View From Here

9.13.21

8.25.21

8.18.21

Washington People

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20