Stone receives grant to study perceptions of CRISPR in food production

Glenn Davis Stone, professor of sociocultural anthropology and of environmental studies in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, is part of an international team of researchers funded by the European Union to study CRISPR in agriculture and food production.

With researchers from Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Kenya, the interdisciplinary team is looking at how different countries regulate CRISPR technology through policy; how the technology is being used in different places; and public perceptions of these developments. Stone is co-leader of the perceptions part of the study. He has written extensively on genetically modified organisms in food and agriculture, and recently on how GMO controversies are affecting attitudes toward CRISPR.

