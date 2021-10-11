The View From Here 10.11.21

Arnold and Ellen Zetcher visit with WashU students and staff during the Zetcher House dedication event Sept. 30 on the South 40. Read about their gift. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
WashU student Mikayla Bridges uses an Artec 3D scanner to make a digital rendering of Wolf Boxuan Chen’s body during a Fox Friday Workshop about fashion design Sept. 17 in Weil Hall. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Mary Ruppert-Stroescu, Sam Fox School associate professor, shows a group of students a software program that is used to design clothing during a Fox Friday workshop about 3D scanning Sept. 17 in Weil Hall. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Andy Uhrich, curator of film and media at University Libraries, works Sept. 29 in the courtyard of the newly opened Lewis Collaborative in University City. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Mimi Calter, vice provost and university librarian, speaks at her welcome reception Oct. 6 in Holmes Lounge. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Gerald Early, the Merle Kling Professor of Modern Letters in Arts & Sciences, presented a talk on the rise of Black studies at WashU, the McLeod Memorial Lecture, Sept. 30 in Umrath Lounge. View a recording of the lecture. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Clara McLeod, earth and planetary sciences librarian, visits Septs. 30 with attendees at the 2021 memorial lecture in honor of her late husband, James McLeod. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
A photo of Ibby and William Danforth is displayed during the Danforth memorial service Oct. 2 in Graham Chapel. Read a recap of the service. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
