The View From Here 10.25.21

Washington University hosted the 2021 Mid-American Environmental Engineering Conference. Daniel Giammar, professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering, served as the conference chair. As part of a presentation, one participant snapped this group photo using a drone. (Photo: Paul Manley, Missouri S&T)
Judy McKelvey (from left), Jim McKelvey Jr. and Dean Aaron Bobick walk through the James M McKelvey, Sr. Hall during its dedication Oct. 15. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Engineering students (from left) Pryce Adade Yebesi, Kelechi Achilefu and Whitney Omoruyi talk with Jim McKelvey Jr. (center) on Oct. 15 at the James M. McKelvey, Sr. Hall dedication ceremony. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin places a medallion on Chancellor Emeritus Mark S. Wrighton during his Oct. 14 installation ceremony as the James and Mary Wertsch Distinguished University Professor. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin presents a plaque to Mary and Jim Wertsch at the Oct. 14 ceremony celebrating the installation of Mark S. Wrighton as the James and Mary Wertsch Distinguished University Professor. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Program graduate Kevin Hammerschmidt speaks with guests Oct. 13 during a reception for Prison Education Program alumni in Holmes Lounge. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Program graduate Detravis Ross talks with guests Oct. 13 during the inaugural welcome reception for Prison Education Program alumni in Holmes Lounge. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Acclaimed writer Joy Williams says hello to the bunny statue. Williams returned to campus for a special in-person reading from her new novel, “Harrow,” on Oct. 14. (Photo courtesy of Joel Minor)
Gephardt Institute Civic Scholars met with Quinton Lucas, mayor of Kansas City and a Washington University alumnus, during their fall break immersion trip. The mayor shared what drew him to public service, how he was shaped by his experiences at WashU and his vision for Kansas City. (Courtesy photo)
