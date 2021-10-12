THE RECORD

Women’s Society to host annual ‘Composing a Life’ event

The Women’s Society of Washington University invites undergraduate and graduate female students at the university to attend the virtual “Ida H. Early Composing a Life: Women Inspiring Women” event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The event will feature a diverse panel of female executives from the St. Louis area sharing their paths in pursuit of professional and personal ambitions.

Visit the Women’s Society website for the full panel listing and to register.

