WUPD accepting public comments during reaccreditation process

The Washington University Police Department (WUPD) will be accepting public comments as part of its process for reaccreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. Members of the community are encouraged to offer comments as part of the assessment from 11 a.m.-noon, by phone, and 1 p.m., in a virtual public session, Monday, Nov. 1.

The program requires agencies to comply with standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services. Learn more, including how to submit comments, on the WUPD website.