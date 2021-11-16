THE RECORD

Arts & Sciences dean names faculty leadership team

Feng Sheng Hu, dean of the faculty of Arts & Sciences, has bolstered the school’s administrative efforts by appointing several faculty members to new or expanded leadership roles. Hu’s priority has been to increase the faculty presence in the dean’s office and build broader representation of the various areas of the school.

Hu noted that “as Washington University’s largest and most academically diverse school, Arts & Sciences requires a range of talents to meet our complex administrative needs. I am grateful to have a skilled, dedicated and forward-looking senior leadership team to help ensure the ongoing success of our procedures and programs.”

Read more on the Arts & Sciences website.

