Bhayani named director of urologic surgery

Sam Bhayani, MD, a highly regarded urologic oncologist and researcher, has been named to lead the Division of Urologic Surgery in the Department of Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Bhayani has served on the School of Medicine faculty for nearly two decades. He also is a professor of urologic surgery, the Holekamp Family Chair in Urology at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the School of Medicine and chief medical officer of Washington University Physicians.

A leader in robotic surgery, Bhayani helped to develop innovative surgical techniques for removing prostate and kidney cancers. In particular, he pioneered robotic surgery techniques for kidney cancer that preserve the function of the healthy portion of the kidney, unlike the standard surgery, which typically involves removing the entire organ.

Timothy J. Eberlein, MD, the Bixby Professor of Surgery and head of the Department of Surgery, noted that Bhayani brings expertise as an outstanding surgeon, researcher and teacher to the position.

“I have had the opportunity to witness Sam’s growth from junior faculty to a leader in the medical school and hospital system,” Eberlein said. “In each of his roles, Sam has made major contributions to our institution and its success. It is truly exciting to see him leading our urology program.”

