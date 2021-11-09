THE RECORD

Buckley earns grant for astronomical monitoring

James H. Buckley, professor of physics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a $700,292 award from the National Science Foundation to upgrade VERITAS (Very Energetic Radiation Imaging Telescope Array System) for optical monitoring of astronomical transients. VERITAS is a ground-based telescope array for gamma-ray astronomy.

