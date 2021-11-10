Democracy in Danger: Former congressmen launch bipartisan call to action

The Washington University in St. Louis community is invited to register for a virtual discussion with former U.S. congressmen Russ Carnahan, a Democrat from St. Louis, and Tom Coleman, a Republican from Kansas City, about voting rights and the threats facing American democracy.

Hosted by the Weidenbaum Center on the Economy, Government, and Public Policy, the virtual event at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, will kick off Carnahan and Coleman’s bipartisan effort to sound the alarm that our democracy is in real danger.

“The ‘Big Lie’ about election fraud fed by misinformation on social and other media, endless amounts of dark money, and fear mongering inspired by the former president and his allies are eating away at the foundations of our democracy,” Coleman and Carnahan said. “We must stand up to this relentless attack on our nation that all we hold dear.”

Steven Fazzari, director of the Weidenbaum Center, will serve as moderator. The congressmen will present a road map for action during the event. They also will announce plans for a road show, where they will travel around Missouri to mobilize citizens to protect and defend the Constitution and the rights it guarantees.

Register here for the event. After registering, you will receive an email with a Zoom link for the meeting.

This event is presented in conjunction with the School of Law’s Public Interest & Policy Speaker Series and the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement.

The Weidenbaum Center supports social scientific research in the fields of public policy, economics, political science and sociology. The center serves as a bridge between scholars, policymakers and the general public. Through unbiased empirical research and events, the center addresses many of the pressing public policy issues facing America and the world today.