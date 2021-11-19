Finck receives NIH grant

Brian N. Finck, professor of medicine at the School of Medicine, received a four-year $1.7 million grant from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “Targeting the mitochondrial pyruvate carrier to treat insulin resistance and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.”
