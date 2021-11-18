THE RECORD

Gross receives GenNext funding

Michael L. Gross, professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences and of immunology and internal medicine at the School of Medicine, received a $31,500 subcontract from GenNext to support a National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded project titled “Multi-wavelength fluorescence radical dosimetry for real-time assessment of protein footprinting radical yield.”

