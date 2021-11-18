Gross receives GenNext funding

Michael L. Gross, professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences and of immunology and internal medicine at the School of Medicine, received a $31,500 subcontract from GenNext to support a National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded project titled “Multi-wavelength fluorescence radical dosimetry for real-time assessment of protein footprinting radical yield.”
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Infectious disease initiative launches
University employees encouraged to give to United Way
Notables
University recognized for voter engagement
Arts & Sciences dean names faculty leadership team
Seáñez receives NIH-funded research career development award
Obituaries
Colin Eugene Kluender, DBBS grad student, 26
Memorial service set for Mel Brown
Washington People
Building bridges with computer science
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.