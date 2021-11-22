NEWSROOM

Kim to research skin inflammation

Brian Kim, MD, associate professor of medicine, of anesthesiology and of pathology and immunology at the School of Medicine, received a five-year $2.4 million grant from the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “Natural killer cell regulation of skin inflammation.”

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Newsroom

Recent Stories

Reidentifying faces from genomic data more difficult than previously thought

Less energy, better quality PAM images with machine learning

It’s complicated: Social media and well-being during COVID-19

WashU Experts

Following COVID-19, US society at an inflection point

Are supply chain disruptions here to stay?

Why is the North American fall so red, compared with Europe?

WashU in the News

Can a Vastly Bigger National-Service Program Bring the Country Back Together?

Cannabis Use in Pregnancy May Lead to a More Anxious, Aggressive Child

The Pandemic’s Next Turn Hinges on Three Unknowns