Kim to research skin inflammation

Brian Kim, MD, associate professor of medicine, of anesthesiology and of pathology and immunology at the School of Medicine, received a five-year $2.4 million grant from the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “Natural killer cell regulation of skin inflammation.”
