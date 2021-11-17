Krantz wins NSF grant

Steven G. Krantz, professor of mathematics and statistics in Arts & Sciences, received a $144,940 award from the National Science Foundation for work on mathematical models for uncovering neurological disorders among the U.S. population infected with COVID-19.
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
University employees encouraged to give to United Way
New dining option on North Campus
Notables
Arts & Sciences dean names faculty leadership team
Seáñez receives NIH-funded research career development award
Obituaries
Colin Eugene Kluender, DBBS grad student, 26
Memorial service set for Mel Brown
Research Wire
Wilfley to study obesity and cardiovascular disease
Washington People
Building bridges with computer science
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.