Lenschow named Pew Innovation Fund Investigator

Lenschow

Deborah J. Lenschow, MD, PhD, professor of medicine, of molecular microbiology, and of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named an Innovation Fund Investigator by The Pew Charitable Trusts.

She will partner with Gabrielle Kardon, of the University of Utah, to study how the chikungunya virus, a mosquito-borne pathogen that causes fever, rash and arthritis in people, leads to chronic and persistent symptoms even after infection subsides. Lenschow and Kardon make up one of six teams of Innovation Fund Investigators selected to undertake interdisciplinary research tackling some of the most pressing questions in human biology and disease.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

