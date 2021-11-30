Mahjoub wins grant to study therapy for kidney disease

Mohamed Mahjoub, associate professor of medicine and of cell biology and physiology at the School of Medicine, received a three-year $1.8 million grant from U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity for research titled “Targeting centrosome clustering as a novel therapy for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.”
