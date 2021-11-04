THE RECORD

McKelvey School of Engineering launches education division

By Beth Miller

The McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis has launched a new Division of Engineering Education to facilitate a world-class, well-rounded engineering education for students that stems from excellence in instruction and the art and science of teaching.

Jay Turner headshot
Turner

Jay Turner has been appointed head of the division by Aaron F. Bobick, dean and the James M. McKelvey Professor. Turner also is vice dean for education, the James McKelvey Professor of Engineering Education and professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering.

“The creation of this new division is an exciting development for McKelvey’s educational enterprise,” said Jennifer R. Smith, vice provost for educational initiatives and professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences. “Its efforts in developing transformative, cross-cutting experiences for students and in supporting department- and school-wide efforts to create and promote evidence-based pedagogies will help place McKelvey at the forefront of educational innovation.”

Read more on the engineering website.

