Mennerick receives NIH grant

Steven J. Mennerick, the John P. Feighner Professor of Neuropsychopharmacology and a professor of neuroscience at the School of Medicine, received a five-year $2.3 million grant from the National Institute of Mental Health of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “GABAA receptor populations in hippocampus and thalamus.”
