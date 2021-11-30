THE RECORD

Mennerick receives NIH grant

Steven J. Mennerick, the John P. Feighner Professor of Neuropsychopharmacology and a professor of neuroscience at the School of Medicine, received a five-year $2.3 million grant from the National Institute of Mental Health of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “GABAA receptor populations in hippocampus and thalamus.”

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Parking team provides December update

Olin, Poets & Quants announce business pitch competition

Medical experts offer COVID-19 holiday tips

Notables

Undergraduate Antony wins neuroscience award

School of Law tax clinic receives $100,000 grant

Faculty, alumni, friends of the university honored at Founders Day

Obituaries

Mark S. Weil, emeritus professor of art history, 82

Colin Eugene Kluender, DBBS grad student, 26

Memorial service set for Mel Brown

Research Wire

Mennerick receives NIH grant

Shaw to study sleep and Alzheimer’s disease

Bowman to research Alzheimer’s disease

The View From Here

11.22.21

11.15.21

11.08.21

Washington People

Building bridges with computer science

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20