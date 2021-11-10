New dining option on North Campus

Washington University in St. Louis’ North Campus soon will have an onsite dining option. Café Rosedale is set to open Monday, Nov. 15, and will offer a variety of fresh, simple foods including salads, wraps, plus light grab-and-go options for both breakfast and lunch. The cafe also will feature a full coffee and tea bar serving Kaldi’s products.
Café Rosedale — operated by a woman-owned business — will be open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. To learn more about the café and its menu, visit the cafe’s page on the Dining Services website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.