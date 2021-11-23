THE RECORD

Nowak wins grants from NASA, Smithsonian observatory

Michael Nowak, research professor of physics in Arts & Sciences, was awarded grants totaling $75,000 from NASA for projects titled “A NICER study of spectral variations in NGC2992” and “Measuring HMXB winds with NICER Observations of Cyg X-1 Near Orbital Phase 0.” Nowak also received $19,514 from the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory for research on “The stellar wind of the B supergiant V662 Cas: smooth and cool.”

