THE RECORD

Olin Library extends hours

Olin Library will offer extended hours beginning Monday, Nov. 8, with the building accessible until midnight Sundays-Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays and 7 p.m. on Saturdays. Olin Library also will be open 24 hours a day during reading week and final exams, Dec. 10-21.

Learn more on the Olin Library website.

