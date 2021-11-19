Ryan receives fellowship from NIH

Jeremy Ryan, a graduate student working with Meredith Jackrel, assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry in Arts & Sciences, won a three-year $123,090 fellowship from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for his project titled “Engineering and evolving substrate-specific hsp104 variants.” Ryan’s research focuses on the protein misfolding and aggregation that underpins neurodegenerative disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

