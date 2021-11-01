The View From Here 11.01.21

Flowering dogwood trees begin to show their fall colors Oct. 26 around the South 40. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Golden-colored thornless honey locust leaves surround the George Washington statue Oct. 26 in the Olin Library plaza. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Participants chat during the Gephardt Institute’s wrap-up event Oct. 18 for its 2021 St. Louis Fellowship Programs at COCA in University City, Mo. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
At the Gephardt Institute event Oct. 18 at COCA, the inaugural cohort members of the Beuerlein Fellows Program pause for a photo with Sarah Lovegreen (left) of the Alzheimer’s Association-Greater Missouri Chapter and John Beuerlein (right), a 1977 alumnus. The fellows program supports families who are disproportionately affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias by reducing risk, raising awareness and advancing research. The fellows are (second from left) Tina Lu, Pat Wang, Mariah Davis and Hudson Hazlewood. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
A red sunset maple is in fall splendor Oct. 26 in front of Seigle Hall. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Kappa Kappa Gamma members Olivia King (from left), Isabella Pearce, Reni Akande and Brynn Weisholtz help out during the Campus Y’s “Safe Trick or Treat” event for area families Oct. 24 outside Seigle Hall. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Alph Delta Phi member Ben Bookstaver offers Halloween candy to Eleanor, 7, during the Campus Y’s “Safe Trick or Treat” event for area families Oct. 24 on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
