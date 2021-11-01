The View From Here 11.01.21

At the Gephardt Institute event Oct. 18 at COCA, the inaugural cohort members of the Beuerlein Fellows Program pause for a photo with Sarah Lovegreen (left) of the Alzheimer’s Association-Greater Missouri Chapter and John Beuerlein (right), a 1977 alumnus. The fellows program supports families who are disproportionately affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias by reducing risk, raising awareness and advancing research. The fellows are (second from left) Tina Lu, Pat Wang, Mariah Davis and Hudson Hazlewood. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)