Achilefu earns grant to study imaging goggles

Samuel Achilefu, the Michel M Ter-Pogossian Professor of Radiology, and a professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics, and of medicine at the School of Medicine, received a four-year $2.2 million grant from the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “Imaging goggles for fluorescence-guided surgery.”
