Catalano wins NSF grant

Jeffrey Catalano, professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences, won a $295,464 major research instrumentation grant from the National Science Foundation. The award supports acquisition of a laboratory-based X-ray absorption and emission spectroscopy instrument for primary use by Catalano and collaborators Michael Krawczynski, assistant professor of earth and planetary sciences; Ryan Ogliore, assistant professor of physics; Arpita Bose, associate professor of biology; and Daniel Giammar, the Walter E. Browne Professor of Environmental Engineering at the university’s McKelvey School of Engineering.