Catalano wins NSF grant

Jeffrey Catalano, professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences, won a $295,464 major research instrumentation grant from the National Science Foundation. The award supports acquisition of a laboratory-based X-ray absorption and emission spectroscopy instrument for primary use by Catalano and collaborators Michael Krawczynski, assistant professor of earth and planetary sciences; Ryan Ogliore, assistant professor of physics; Arpita Bose, associate professor of biology; and Daniel Giammar, the Walter E. Browne Professor of Environmental Engineering at the university’s McKelvey School of Engineering.
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Holiday lights recycling drive on campus
Preparation for medical school’s accreditation process underway
Notables
Steering committee formed to guide efforts for Black youth in St. Louis
Ludmerer receives distinguished service award
Obituaries
Mark S. Weil, emeritus professor of art history, 82
Colin Eugene Kluender, DBBS grad student, 26
Research Wire
Achilefu earns grant to study imaging goggles
Washington People
Building bridges with computer science
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.