De Fer named director of Division of General Medicine

De Fer

Thomas M. De Fer, MD, a nationally recognized leader in medical education, has been named director of the Division of General Medicine within the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

A member of the School of Medicine faculty for nearly three decades, De Fer has served as interim director of the division since September 2019. He also serves as the school’s associate dean for medical student education.

“We are very fortunate to have Dr. De Fer accept this leadership role,” said Victoria J. Fraser, MD, the Adolphus Busch Professor and head of the Department of Medicine. “He is a distinguished educator and outstanding leader who has played very important roles in running the Internal Medicine Clerkship.”

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

