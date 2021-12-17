Galletto to study DNA helicases

Roberto Galletto, associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine, received a five-year $2.1 million MIRA grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for his research titled “Functions of DNA helicases at hard-to-replicate sites and telomere regulation.”
