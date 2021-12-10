Holiday lights recycling drive on campus

The Office of Sustainability will hold the annual holiday lights recycling drive now through Jan. 31. Collection bins will be available at various locations on the Danforth and Medical campuses.
View the Office of Sustainability website for exact locations and additional information.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.