Hunstad to study receptors in UTI

David Alan Hunstad, MD, professor of pediatrics and of molecular microbiology at the School of Medicine, received a five-year $2 million grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “Novel type 1 pilus receptors in pyelonephritis and recurrent UTI.”
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Parking team provides December update
Olin, Poets & Quants announce business pitch competition
Notables
Ludmerer receives distinguished service award
Obituaries
Mark S. Weil, emeritus professor of art history, 82
Colin Eugene Kluender, DBBS grad student, 26
Washington People
Building bridges with computer science
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.