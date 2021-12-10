Konecky to research the tropical high Andes

Konecky

Bronwen Konecky, assistant professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a $239,375 award from the National Science Foundation to support collaborative research titled “Quantitative Reconstructions of Last Millennium Hydroclimate and Temperature from the Tropical High Andes.” Konecky also received a grant from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Pilot Fund for a new DEI initiative titled “URG2: Undergraduate Research in the Geosciences for UnderRepresented Groups.”

Read more about Konecky’s recent work reconstructing climate and cultural shifts in the Peruvian Andes in Washington magazine.