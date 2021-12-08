Lodders and Fegley to study stellar chemistry

Katharina Lodders, research professor, and Bruce Fegley, professor, both in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences in Arts & Sciences, won a $505,505 grant from the National Science Foundation for a project titled “Stellar Chemistry: Abundances and Condensation.”
