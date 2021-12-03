THE RECORD

Ludmerer receives distinguished service award

Ludmerer

Kenneth M. Ludmerer, MD, professor of medicine and the Mabel Dorn Reeder Distinguished Professor of the History of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2022 John C. Gienapp Distinguished Service Award. The honor is awarded by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).

The award honors individuals who have dedicated their careers to graduate medical education and have made significant contributions to the enhancement of residency and fellowship education, as well as ACGME accreditation activities. 

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

